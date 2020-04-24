Chris Hemsworth Says He’s “Failing Miserably” At Homeschooling His Children
Chris Hemsworth is trying to help homeschool his children during the quarantine. He doesn’t feel he’s doing a good job at it. In a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Hemsworth said, “I’m trying, I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then maybe 20 minutes of actual work, if that.” Hemsworth said the kids eventually watch YouTube videos instead of doing any studying. His kids are 7-year-old India Rose and 6-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.