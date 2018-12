Being a parent can be difficult. One of the hardest parts of parenting is trying to get your toddler to eat. Chrissy Teigen went the extra mile to convince her two-year-old daughter Luna to eat her food.

She created a special “menu” for her daughter. The options which are accompanied by prices and pictures include cereal with bananas, grilled cheese, a cheese quesadilla, crispy fish sticks, chicken tenders, chicken spaghetti, and ham and cheese “Lunables.”