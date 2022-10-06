Christian Bale Says Actors Only Get Roles After Leonardo DiCaprio Turns Them Down
Christian Bale says any success he’s had on screen is thanks to Leo allowing him to play the role. Kind of. LOL
He’s doing press for his latest movie with Margot Robbie and Chris Rock called “Amsterdam”, and said every A-list actor (including him) only gets roles after Leonardo DiCaprio passes on them. He said in GQ:
“It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first.” “So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does,” Bale concluded. “And good for him, he’s phenomenal.”
Is he salty or jealous at all? “No. Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can’t do what he does,” Bale shared. “And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.”
“Amsterdam” has a huge ensemble cast and is in theaters next month.