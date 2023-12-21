Christina Aguilera previews Las Vegas show with ‘Burlesque’ tune

Want a preview of what you can expect from Christina Aguilera‘s Las Vegas residency? Check out the rehearsal video she posted on Instagram on December 20.

In the clip, Christina, dressed in thigh-high black boots, shades, ball cap and long jersey, growls her way through the sexy “Guy What Takes His Time,” from her 2010 movie Burlesque. She captioned the post, “10 days ‘til show day.”

Fans were thrilled with the Burlesque throwback, with one writing, “YES give Burlesque and Back to Basics the justice they deserve!” and another commenting, “WOWOWOWOWOW guess I’m watching burlesque again.”

Christina’s Las Vegas show, which she’ll stage at the Venetian’s intimate new venue Voltaire, kicks off December 30 and 31. In a statement, Xtina says, “I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before.”

She says of the 1,000-seat venue, “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

