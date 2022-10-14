Christina Aguilera to rerelease ‘Stripped’ to mark album’s 20th anniversary

Courtesy RCA Records

Christina Aguilera is rolling out the red carpet for her fourth studio album, Stripped, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next week.

Not only is the powerhouse singer releasing a new version of her standout music video for “Beautiful,” she’s also rereleasing the landmark album and filling it up with goodies.

Coming October 21, Christina will reissue Stripped, which comes with new cover art and bonus tracks. One bonus track is the Benny Benassi remix of “Beautiful.” Another will be from the “Dirrty” B-side, a song called “I Will Be.”

The album will come in all formats, from digital to vinyl, including the immersive formats 360RA and Dolby Atmos. The deluxe version of the digital formats can be presaved now on Christina’s official website.

In addition, Vinyl Me, Please will come out with an alternate 20th anniversary edition of Stripped on March 3. The 2LP offering will come on a 12-inch vinyl that’s packaged in a gatefold jacket exclusive to the release.

Ahead of the album’s release, Christina will reissue a new take of her “Beautiful” music video on October 19. The updated music video takes a hard look at the impossible beauty standards perpetuated by social media and how that damages self-esteem. According to a press release, the video “takes an artistic and symbolic approach to the delicate and complex questions surrounding contemporary perceptions of beauty.”

Stripped was released on October 22, 2002. It has been RIAA-certified quadruple Platinum and has sold over 10 million copies globally.

