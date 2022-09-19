Christina Milian celebrates Latin music becoming mainstream on a global level

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Christina Milian is delighted to see the world embracing Latin music and has an idea why it’s becoming so popular.

Speaking with ABC Audio, the “Am to Pm” singer applauded Latin superstar Bad Bunny for being one of Spotify’s top-streamed artists. Half of the songs on Spotify’s “Songs of the Summer” playlist are in Spanish — with Bad Bunny taking up eight spots on the top 30 countdown.

Christina remembers when Latin hits would “sprinkle into” radio, before legend Gloria Estefan made waves with “Conga.”

“Now to hear it become more mainstream to everybody, even if you don’t understand the lyrics? … I think that’s important,” she said.

Christina believes Latin music is making waves because “it conveys a feeling” everyone understands. “People just want to feel good, and they want to laugh and they want to dance,” she explained.

“I’m glad the reach is getting much farther than just within the community,” the Resort to Love actress expressed. “It’s opened up and more people are living other cultures. It’s exciting!”

She also reserved some high praise for the “Efecto” singer, saying, “I’m a big fan of Bad Bunny. I don’t know how my son knew his name, but he said ‘Bad Bunny’ the other day!” Christina shares two sons with partner M. Pokora.

So, will Latin music’s growing popularity entice Christina to make a music comeback? She revealed it’s not on the radar right now.

“I’m looking to do more stuff behind the scenes,” she said. “I would like to produce more films and series and have the opportunity [to] open up the doors for more people to be able to show their talents and tell more stories.”

