Christina Perri releases holiday lullaby album, ‘songs for christmas’

November 3, 2023 4:00PM EDT
Elektra Records

Christina Perri is getting into the holiday spirit with her new album, songs for christmas.

The album, out Friday, features covers of Christmas classics such as “Silent Night,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Let It Snow.” It also includes a new original song, “Christmas Dream.”

“If you know me, you know how much I love Christmas,” Christina says in a statement. “Recording ‘songs for pixie’ earlier this year was so inspiring, that I decided to turn some of my favorite Christmas songs, and a brand new original, into lullabies as well! Happy Holidays, hope you enjoy.”

Last month, Christina released the lullaby album songs for pixie, a collection of covers in honor of her daughter Pixie’s first birthday. It was her third lullaby album dedicated to her daughters, following 2019’s songs for carmella, released on her eldest daughter’s first birthday, and 2021’s songs for rosie, in honor of the child she lost.

