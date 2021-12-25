Christmas Arrives Early for Jackson Youngsters
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Christmas came early for some Jackson Township residents.
Their police and fire departments sponsored another “Shop with a First Responder” event on December 18.
About two dozen kids and their families shopped at the Walmart at the Strip, while later taking in the movie “Elf” at the Cinemark Movie Bistro.
The day started with Santa Clause at the township safety center, then a police and fire escort to Walmart.
The safety forces thank local sponsors for making the event possible, according to the township fire department:
The Jackson Local Family Support Specialists; Fishers Foods; ACME Fresh Market; John Knox Presbyterian Church; North Canton Skate & Entertainment Center; Jackson Bear Hugs; Lindsey’s Pizza; Cinemark Movie Bistro; Jackson Local Schools Transportation; Walmart; and Sam’s Club.