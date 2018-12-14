Christmas Discounts Are Live on the PlayStation Store

If you have a PlayStation gamer on your list, make sure you go to the PlayStation store this weekend to get some Christmas deals on their popular games.
This is your chance to save on titles like Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, UFC 3, Need for Speed, NBA 2K19, and lots more.
The deals last on the PlayStation store until Monday.
Are you more of a PlayStation or XBox person?
