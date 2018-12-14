Christmas Discounts Are Live on the PlayStation Store
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 7:41 AM

If you have a PlayStation gamer on your list, make sure you go to the PlayStation store this weekend to get some Christmas deals on their popular games.
This is your chance to save on titles like Spider-Man, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, UFC 3, Need for Speed, NBA 2K19, and lots more.
The deals last on the PlayStation store until Monday.
Are you more of a PlayStation or XBox person?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” Was Great! And the Soundtrack isn’t Bad Either… Live Nation and Elvis Presley Enterprises Team Up for Graceland Concerts John Cena as Captain America? ‘I’ll Totally Do It’ Why Did Miss USA Mock Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia? Video: Teachers Remix “The 12 Days of Christmas” Dax Shepard Denies Having an Affair
Comments