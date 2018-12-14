“Christmas Vacation” Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time!!

We asked for this whole past month of December what YOU thought the best Christmas movie was. We asked, and asked, and asked! After 16 polls, we have found the winner!
“Christmas Vacation” won against “A Christmas Story!” With 143 votes, “Christmas Vacation” won with 61% of the votes. Thanks for playing this year guys! And Happy Holidays!
Want to see the result list for every poll we did? Check it out below:
FINAL RESULTS: 143 votes
Christmas Vacation 61%
A Christmas Story 39%
SEMI-FINALS RESULTS:
Poll 1: 183 votes
Christmas Vacation 61%
Home Alone 39%
Poll 2: 137 votes
A Christmas Story 51%
The Santa Clause 49%
ROUND 2 RESULTS:
Poll 1: 88 Votes
A Christmas Story 60%
Miracle on 34th St 40%
Poll 2: 178 Votes
Die Hard 34%
The Santa Clause 66%
Poll 3: 92 Votes
It’s a Wonderful Life 29%
Christmas Vacation 71%
Poll 4: 105 Votes
Jingle All the Way 17%
Home Alone 83%
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
Poll 1: 167 Votes
Christmas Vacation 66%
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%
Poll 2: 108 Votes
Elf 46%
A Christmas Story 54%
Poll 3: 68 Votes
White Christmas 44%
Jingle All the Way 56%
Poll 4: 156 Votes
Home Alone 76%
Nightmare Before Christmas 24%
Poll 5: 155 Votes
Polar Express 33%
The Santa Clause 67%
Poll 6: 87 Votes
A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%
It’s A Wonderful Life 62%
Poll 7: 79 Votes
Scrooged 35%
Miracle on 34th St 65%
Poll 8: 63 Votes
Die Hard 83%
Iron Man 3 17%