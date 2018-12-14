“Christmas Vacation” Wins Best Christmas Movie of All Time!!

We asked for this whole past month of December what YOU thought the best Christmas movie was. We asked, and asked, and asked! After 16 polls, we have found the winner!

“Christmas Vacation” won against “A Christmas Story!” With 143 votes, “Christmas Vacation” won with 61% of the votes. Thanks for playing this year guys! And Happy Holidays!

Want to see the result list for every poll we did? Check it out below:

FINAL RESULTS: 143 votes

Christmas Vacation 61%

A Christmas Story 39%

SEMI-FINALS RESULTS:

Poll 1: 183 votes

Christmas Vacation 61%

Home Alone 39%

Poll 2: 137 votes

A Christmas Story 51%

The Santa Clause 49%

ROUND 2 RESULTS:

Poll 1: 88 Votes

A Christmas Story 60%

Miracle on 34th St 40%

Poll 2: 178 Votes

Die Hard 34%

The Santa Clause 66%

Poll 3: 92 Votes

It’s a Wonderful Life 29%

Christmas Vacation 71%

Poll 4: 105 Votes

Jingle All the Way 17%

Home Alone 83%

ROUND 1 RESULTS:

Poll 1: 167 Votes

Christmas Vacation 66%

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%

Poll 2: 108 Votes

Elf 46%

A Christmas Story 54%

Poll 3: 68 Votes

White Christmas 44%

Jingle All the Way 56%

Poll 4: 156 Votes

Home Alone 76%

Nightmare Before Christmas 24%

Poll 5: 155 Votes

Polar Express 33%

The Santa Clause 67%

Poll 6: 87 Votes

A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%

It’s A Wonderful Life 62%

Poll 7: 79 Votes

Scrooged 35%

Miracle on 34th St 65%

Poll 8: 63 Votes

Die Hard 83%

Iron Man 3 17%