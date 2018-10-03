Christoper Reeve’s Superman is Coming Back to the Theater

The 40th anniversary of Superman starring Christopher Reeve is set to make a return to theaters.

The first installment of the series that starred Reeve came out in 1978 will screen in more than 500 movie theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, November 25th. It will also be out again on the 27th.

It should also be noted that this is the 80th anniversary of Superman’s character.

