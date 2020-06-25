Chuck E. Cheese’s Files For Bankruptcy
After rumors floated around for weeks, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. CEC Entertainment blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the extended closure of its restaurants and entertainment areas. By filing for bankruptcy, CEC hopes the company can successfully find a financial plan that “supports its re-opening and longer-term strategic plans.” About half of Chuck E. Cheese’s 555 locations have reopened across the country as restrictions on in-restaurant dining have lifted in many states. How do you think the Chuck E. Cheese experience will change during a pandemic? Have you been back since the restaurant has reopened?