      Weather Alert

Chuck E. Cheese’s Files For Bankruptcy

Jun 25, 2020 @ 12:15pm

After rumors floated around for weeks, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. CEC Entertainment blames the COVID-19 pandemic for the extended closure of its restaurants and entertainment areas. By filing for bankruptcy, CEC hopes the company can successfully find a financial plan that “supports its re-opening and longer-term strategic plans.” About half of Chuck E. Cheese’s 555 locations have reopened across the country as restrictions on in-restaurant dining have lifted in many states.  How do you think the Chuck E. Cheese experience will change during a pandemic? Have you been back since the restaurant has reopened?

