Church Holding Bike Giveaway

(WHBC) – Bread, milk, soup, a bike. Wait. A bike?

People who utilize a Canton church’s food pantry can get even more than food this weekend.

Grace United Church of Christ will be holding a raffle to give away ten bicycles on Saturday morning.

Carol Williams, with Just In Time Food Ministry, says the bikes are from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

“That may sound strange, but they get all kinds of donations of unusual things.”

She says the church knew the bikes could be fixed up and given away to people in need.

“Every one was in need of repair, and Ernie’s Bike Shop up on Portage repaired them all for free, which was very generous.”

Carol says tickets for the bike raffle will be given out to clients as they come in Saturday morning.

She says the Just In Time Food Ministry helps out about 200 families each month, on the second Saturday of the month.

And this Saturday some people will be leaving with a new set of wheels.

“There’s a chance they’ll leave with a bike, but we hope they leave with a smile regardless”

People seeking more information about Grace United Church of Christ, which is at Cleveland Avenue and 23rd Street, and its programs can call 330-454-9748.

The Just In Time Food Ministry is supported by the Stark County Hunger Task Force.