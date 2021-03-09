Cinemark Not Showing New Disney Film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Cinemark is unhappy with Disney. So unhappy that they’ve decided to not show Disney’s latest film Raya and the Last Dragon. The decision came about after higher-ups at Cinemark didn’t like Disney’s decision to open their latest film on Disney Plus and in theaters, just not one of the 345 Cinemark theaters.
Just behind AMC, Cinemark is the second-largest theater operator in the U.S. Oh, and if you’re wondering, the first big Disney film of 2021 made $8.7 million in its first weekend. Do you think you’ll ever go back to a movie theater?