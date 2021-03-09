      Weather Alert

Cinemark Not Showing New Disney Film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Mar 8, 2021 @ 11:41pm

Cinemark is unhappy with Disney. So unhappy that they’ve decided to not show Disney’s latest film Raya and the Last Dragon.  The decision came about after higher-ups at Cinemark didn’t like Disney’s decision to open their latest film on Disney Plus and in theaters, just not one of the 345 Cinemark theaters.

Just behind AMC, Cinemark is the second-largest theater operator in the U.S.  Oh, and if you’re wondering, the first big Disney film of 2021 made $8.7 million in its first weekend.  Do you think you’ll ever go back to a movie theater?

Popular Posts
Take Our Listener Survey And You Could Score A $50 Gift Card!
CDC Website Is Now In The Zombie Apocalypse Prep Business
Billie Eilish Had No Idea Who Orlando Bloom Was When They First Met
Leonardo DiCaprio Urges 37 Million Fans To Replace Meat With Beyond Burgers
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies