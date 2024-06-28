Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio

June 28, 2024 11:19AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Cirque du Soleil is jumping into film and TV with their own studio to create content based on their most popular stage shows. Kà, Love, and Mystère will all come to the screen, but first up is the water-themed show O. Ridley Scott will direct the show based on O, which is performed at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

If you’ve never seen it, the show happens above a 1.5 million-gallon pool of water and features synchronized swimming in a theater designed to mimic a 14th-century European opera house.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Aaron Deese Talks Dog Men, Small Town Monsters and Monster Fest
2

“Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 Premieres November 10
3

The stars and Royals come out for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour London kickoff
4

Post Malone Announces Country Album Release Date
5

Jason Derulo says his Las Vegas residency is “The Best Show Ever”