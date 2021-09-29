      Weather Alert

City Agrees to Purchase Former Nationwide Building, But It’s Not Unanimous

Sep 29, 2021 @ 6:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is purchasing the former Nationwide Insurance regional office building in the 1000 block of Market Avenue N.

They are buying it from the Downtown Canton Land Bank.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’s an important building, especially with it sitting across the street from the Civic Center and the Cultural Center for the Arts

The city is paying $1.25 million, essentially reimbursing the land bank for its purchase and maintenance of the structure.

Nationwide moved out in May of 2019.

Bernabei says it’s about economic development, but three council members voted against the purchase.

They’re citing reported concerns with people working from home and with the sheer size of the building.

