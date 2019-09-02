City Bringing Health Care Services to Southeast Community Center

CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Medical and dental services are coming soon to the Southeast Community Center in Canton.
The city is working with Mercy Medical Center to provide equipment and services at the Sherrick Road SE facility.
City council could finalize an agreement on September 9th.
The ordinance that allows for the purchase of equipment as well as a contract with Mercy and some associated foundations.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says Head Start, Early Head Start and a food pantry are also coming to the building.