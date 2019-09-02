      Weather Alert

City Bringing Health Care Services to Southeast Community Center

Sep 2, 2019 @ 10:03am

CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – Medical and dental services are coming soon to the Southeast Community Center in Canton.

The city is working with Mercy Medical Center to provide equipment and services at the Sherrick Road SE facility.

City council could finalize an agreement on September 9th.

The ordinance that allows for the purchase of equipment as well as a contract with Mercy and some associated foundations.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says Head Start, Early Head Start and a food pantry are also coming to the building.

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show