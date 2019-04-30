City Hiring Collection Agency For Unpaid Bills

(WHBC) – The City of Canton will be hiring a collection agency to go after unpaid bills from residents.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says there’s a big chunk of money that people owe the city that goes uncollected each year.

“In 2018 we had $80,000 worth of unpaid water bills, we had $85,000 worth of unpaid sewer bills and $170,000 of mowing.”

On with Canton’s Morning News the mayor says the collection agency will get 30 percent of what’s collected, but that 30 percent is added to the bill.

“So for example if you owe $100, and we have to have the collection agency collect it, you end up paying $130, and potentially courts costs as well.”

Watch Pam's full interview with Mayor Bernabei below