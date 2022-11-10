City Honors Canton Firefighters of Year 2022

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Canton firefighters were honored at City Council this week for their heroic efforts.

They pulled three people from a burning home in the 1000 block of 14th Street NW back in August.

Unfortunately, a 32-year-old resident did later succumb to his injuries.

Prince Anderson, Jesse Butler and Scott Tinlin are the 2022 Canton Firefighters of the Year.

They were also honored at the recent Fire Prevention Breakfast.