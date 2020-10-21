City Makes Loans Available for Millenium, Lehman Projects
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of projects involving older buildings in Canton are getting some city funding assistance.
The Millenium Building on the northeast corner of Market Avenue N and 2nd Street gets a $2 million low-interest loan so that developers Steve Coon and Dan Blend can purchase and renovate the building.
It’s the building that had “Day Ketterer” on the front of it.
Day Ketterer is no longer there, but the law firm Tzangas Plakas Mannos is moving in.
Another million dollar loan goes to the Akron developer planning to turn the vacant Lehman school building on 15th Street NW into senior housing.
Money comes from Comprehensive Plan Funds from passage of Issue 13 in 2018.