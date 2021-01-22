      Weather Alert

City of Canton Opening Car Charging Stations

Jan 22, 2021 @ 4:19am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is in the car-charging business.

Drivers of electric or hybrid cars can get a quick, rapid recharge at one of two charging stations.

The location on East Tusc just east of Walnut Avenue next to McDonalds and H2 is now open, while a second station in a parking lot in Stadium Park near Fulton Road NW and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will open in a week or two.

There’s a flat fee of a dollar and it’s 25-cents a minute.

City engineer Dan Moeglin says drivers get an 80-percent charge in 20 minutes.

That’s a Level-3 charge.

A $300,000 grant from AEP paid for the equipment and installation.

Popular Posts
woman scanning check
When Might $1,400 Stimulus Checks Arrive?
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne To Be Pardoned by Trump
Chipotle Introduces The ‘Shawn Mendes Bowl’
Two Guard Members Removed From Inauguration Duty Over Ties To Militia Group
A Plumber Has Helped More Than 2,000 Families For Free During The Pandemic