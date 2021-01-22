City of Canton Opening Car Charging Stations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is in the car-charging business.
Drivers of electric or hybrid cars can get a quick, rapid recharge at one of two charging stations.
The location on East Tusc just east of Walnut Avenue next to McDonalds and H2 is now open, while a second station in a parking lot in Stadium Park near Fulton Road NW and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will open in a week or two.
There’s a flat fee of a dollar and it’s 25-cents a minute.
City engineer Dan Moeglin says drivers get an 80-percent charge in 20 minutes.
That’s a Level-3 charge.
A $300,000 grant from AEP paid for the equipment and installation.