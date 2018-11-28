City Opens New Roundabout, Has Plans For More

(WHBC) – The City of Green just opened a new roundabout and has plans for several more.

The city’s third roundabout recently opened at East Turkeyfoot Lake Road (State Route 619) and Pickle Road.

City Engineer Paul Pickett says there are more roundabouts to come, particularly on Massillon Road (State Route 241) between I-77 and East Turkeyfoot Lake Road.

“That’s currently a two lane road with a lot of traffic on it, and a lot of driveways, and one of the intersections has a significant crash rate, so we want to improve safety and add capacity there.”

But before they get to that project, Pickett says the next roundabout is going in next year on Turkeyfoot at Myersville Road on the east end of the city.

In total, he says five more roundabouts will be constructed in the next three years or so.

Pickett says the biggest benefits of roundabouts is that they’re safer, and they process traffic better.

“Basically they turn everything into a right turn, where you’re just yielding, and they make people slow down and reduce high-speed right angle collisions. There’s rarely a fatal crash at a roundabout”

He says with Green being a growing community, it gives them an opportunity to put in roundabouts while other communities are already built out.

He says the city has been getting a lot of positive feedback on the roundabouts but there are people who just can’t seem to get on board.

“Even after the one that’s been open for ten years, there are people that still don’t like it, but most people get converted, mainly because of the reduction in delay, and they realize that they are seldom ever stopping.”