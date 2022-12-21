City, Refuge of Hope Cooperate Again to Open Warming Centers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton in cooperation with the Refuge of Hope is opening warming shelters starting Thursday night through the day Monday.

The Edward Peel Coleman Community Center on Sherrick Road SE opens Thursday night at 6 as an overnight facility.

The Refuge of Hope on Second Street NE is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for a daytime warmup.

And for Christmas, the Coleman Center will remain open from Saturday at 4 until Monday at 8.

And the Community care Center at the refuge of Hope has coats, gloves and hats between 3 and 5 p.m. during the week.

Kristi Woods with the Refuge of Hope says it’s especially vital to open warming centers with a recent count finding 29 women and five children homeless in the county.

Here’s a portion of the press release from the city:

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707

(330-489-3350). Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on site if needed. Cots

and blankets will be available. Hours of operation:

• Thursday, December 22 at 6:00 pm through Friday, December 23 at 8:00 am

• Friday, December 23 at 6:00 pm through Saturday, December 24 at 8:00 am

• Saturday, December 24 at 4:00 pm through Monday, December 26 at 8:00 am

Refuge of Hope, located at 715 Second St NE, Canton, OH 44704 (330-453-1785). Guests must enter

through door #4 (ring bell). Hot beverages and food will be available. Hours of operation:

• Friday, December 23 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay.)

• Saturday, December 24 from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm (No overnight stay.)

SARTA will provide transportation:

• Those who need transportation to a warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the

Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit center, utilize

route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you

are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

• Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit

Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.

If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.