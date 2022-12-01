Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘Clark Griswold’ Lights Up Raising Cane’s In Chicago For Charity

December 1, 2022 12:30PM EST
79-year-old Chevy Chase teamed with the founder of Raising Cane’s restaurant chain, Todd Graves, for a campaign to raise money for animal shelters. They recreated iconic scenes from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on their Instagram story leading up to the lighting of a Raising Cane’s location in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Customers can buy plush dogs in the restaurants for $10 in the hopes to raise at least $400,000 for animal shelters across the nation.

