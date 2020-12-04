Classic Caramel Corn with Peanuts
The smell of caramel corn reminds me of a 90’s shopping mall. This classic caramel corn with peanuts is amazing right out of the oven. Plan on whipping it up for your next holiday movie night!
What you need:
7 cups of popped popcorn (I used a bag of Angie’s Kettle Corn Boom Chicka Pop, which is awesome and made locally!)
1 cup of dry roasted peanuts
3/4 light brown sugar
6 Tbs butter
3 Tbs corn syrup
1 tsp baking soda
1/4 tsp salt
1 tsp of vanilla
What you do:
Combine popcorn and peanuts in a large bowl and set aside. Heat oven to 200 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper (I am using a disposable aluminum pan). Heat brown sugar, butter and corn syrup in a saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook 5 minutes without stirring. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt. Pour the mixture over the popcorn and peanut combo and stir to coat the popcorn with the caramel. Spread on the cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 200 degrees.