Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard to tour together in 2023

American Idol season two finalists Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard will mark the 20th anniversary of their appearance on the show with a 2023 joint tour throughout the U.S. and Canada, titled Twenty The Tour.

“@clayaiken & I are hitting the road this Spring, twenty years after our debuts on American Idol. Join us for the first leg of Twenty | The Tour,” Studdard shared on Instagram, along with the official tour poster and dates for the first leg of the trek.

Twenty The Tour, kicking off April 12 in Troy, New York, will include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago and Atlanta, before wrapping up May 16 in Wausau, Wisconsin. Tickets can be purchased through the tour’s official website, rubenandclay.com.

The pair discussed the tour during a Monday appearance on The View, noting, “We were here five years ago to announce our Broadway Christmas special, which was exciting for us… we are about to celebrate our 20th anniversary from the year we were on Idol, and so Ruben and I are are hitting the road together with a 20th anniversary tour all across the country through the year.”

“We’re starting out this spring and we’re going to be celebrating the last 20 years since we did Idol and the music we’ve gotten to make and the friendships we made along the way,” he continued

Aiken and Studdard also revealed they’ll be returning to American Idol in the upcoming season for the finale. The duo faced off against each other in the American Idol season two finale in 2003, which Studdard ultimately won.

