Cleaning Out Your Childhood Room Gives Waves of Nostalgia

Nov 18, 2019 @ 11:40am

My parents are moving at the end of the month.  They have been in their house for 41 years so it’s the home I grew up in.  My sister and I have been going through the house and trying to decide what to do with the things that are ours.  So I was there over the weekend and started working on my room.

Oh, wow, that took a lot longer than I thought!  Some of the things I found I thought, WHY on EARTH did I keep that????  Others just started a wave of nostalgia and I had to go through them!  I found a couple of old calendars from when my brother, sister and I were little and it had notes that said who did the dishes each day of the week.  I vaguely remember us rotating that chore so it makes sense we would keep track of it on a calendar.  Other things I found were letters written to me when I was in college.

Probably the funniest things I found were my graduation cap (I have no idea if it was from high school or college) and….the hat from my old band uniform!  I’m wondering why I have that.  I think we got new uniforms at some point so maybe we were allowed to keep our hats.   I hope I didn’t just take it.  I have no idea.

I threw a lot of stuff out but I did keep some of the items, especially the letters.  I also found some old vinyl records including Duran Duran (of course!).  Somehow I had a 45 of the single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’.  Again, I have no idea how I had that!

Finding all of this made cleaning out my room take significantly longer than I had anticipated.   I was FAR down that rabbit hole of memories!  I have a feeling more is to come as we continue organizing.

