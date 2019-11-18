Cleaning Out Your Childhood Room Gives Waves of Nostalgia
My parents are moving at the end of the month. They have been in their house for 41 years so it’s the home I grew up in. My sister and I have been going through the house and trying to decide what to do with the things that are ours. So I was there over the weekend and started working on my room.
Oh, wow, that took a lot longer than I thought! Some of the things I found I thought, WHY on EARTH did I keep that???? Others just started a wave of nostalgia and I had to go through them! I found a couple of old calendars from when my brother, sister and I were little and it had notes that said who did the dishes each day of the week. I vaguely remember us rotating that chore so it makes sense we would keep track of it on a calendar. Other things I found were letters written to me when I was in college.
Probably the funniest things I found were my graduation cap (I have no idea if it was from high school or college) and….the hat from my old band uniform! I’m wondering why I have that. I think we got new uniforms at some point so maybe we were allowed to keep our hats. I hope I didn’t just take it. I have no idea.
I threw a lot of stuff out but I did keep some of the items, especially the letters. I also found some old vinyl records including Duran Duran (of course!). Somehow I had a 45 of the single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’. Again, I have no idea how I had that!
Finding all of this made cleaning out my room take significantly longer than I had anticipated. I was FAR down that rabbit hole of memories! I have a feeling more is to come as we continue organizing.