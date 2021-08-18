Cleanup Underway at Hazardous Waste Dump Outside Minerva
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – By order of the state EPA, a major Virginia company is undertaking the cleanup of a waste site near Minerva.
Northrop Grumman is removing truckloads of waste from the Zeidrich Dump.
The waste contains PCBs, mercury and other materials.
They are being hauled away to a reported site in Michigan.
they were disposed of there by TRW in the 1960s.
TRW was later purchased by Northrup Grumman.
The company says local residents have received information on the cleanup.
The site is on East Line Street on the border of Stark and Columbiana Counties.