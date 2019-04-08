Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Hosting ‘Puppy Play Date’
By Sarah
|
Apr 8, 2019 @ 7:36 AM
High five from a cute scruffy dog with a big smile! Cream wall background, shallow depth of field. Clever dog, the Bailey lightbox

This could be your chance to meet Myles Garrett, and become friends with his dog! Garrett will be hosting a ‘puppy play date’ for his dog, Gohan, this Wednesday. Just make sure your dog is up to date on vaccines! And don’t expect any autographs. It’s all about the dogs!

SOURCE: FOX8.COM

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

AMC Planning Third “Walking Dead” Series Woman Mocks Future Husband’s Ring Choice The Magic Word at the Box Office This Weekend Was “Shazam!” Suspected Poacher Killed by Elephant and Eaten by Lions Jim Carrey Not Interested in Replaying Iconic Roles People Selling Avengers: Endgame Tickets on eBay for HOW MUCH?!
Comments