Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Hosting ‘Puppy Play Date’

This could be your chance to meet Myles Garrett, and become friends with his dog! Garrett will be hosting a ‘puppy play date’ for his dog, Gohan, this Wednesday. Just make sure your dog is up to date on vaccines! And don’t expect any autographs. It’s all about the dogs!

Puppy play date will be this Wednesday 3pm @ Canine Meadow in Kirtland! I just want to sit back and have a nice dog collab, I won’t be signing any autographs. See you guys then 🤟🏾 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) April 7, 2019

