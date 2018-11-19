Cleveland Debuts New Chief Wahoo-less Uniforms

It’s the beginning of a new era for Cleveland as they debut their new uniforms on Monday morning. For the first time in 70 years, Chief Wahoo will not be there.

In January, the team announced that the controversial mascot caricature would be retired following the end of last season, with a new block “C” logo taking his place.

For those who aren’t ready to let Wahoo go, a limited amount of merch will still be available at the Progressive Field team shop.

Cleveland offered fans a joking sneak-peak at their new threads on Twitter, but had the official unveiling at 10am.

Here are the new uniforms below: