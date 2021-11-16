      Weather Alert

Cleveland Guardians Will Keep their Name

Nov 16, 2021 @ 8:06am

In a press release this morning, the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC announced they have come to an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed against the team by the Guardians Roller Derby team.  They’ve decided both organizations will use the name.

The Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Cleveland Indians, chose the name after months and months of suggestions and research.  This will pave the way for the Guardians baseball team to begin selling merchandise.

 

 

Popular Posts
Dwayne Johnson Shows The Sweet Way His Daughter Reacts To People Recognizing Him
Ryan Reynolds Offers Paul Rudd Advice On Being ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer
McDonald’s Giving 12 Days Of Freebies With ‘Mariah Menu”
Adele Says These Two Famous Friends “Humanize Me”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On