Cleveland Guardians Will Keep their Name
In a press release this morning, the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC announced they have come to an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed against the team by the Guardians Roller Derby team. They’ve decided both organizations will use the name.
The Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Cleveland Indians, chose the name after months and months of suggestions and research. This will pave the way for the Guardians baseball team to begin selling merchandise.