Cleveland is Getting a Cat Cafe

You know all those pictures and videos we see of cat cafes around the world? It always fills me with jealousy the places that get cool hang outs like that. Until now! Cleveland is getting their first cat cafe! Affogato Cat Cafe is set to open on January 2nd in Tremont! The cafe is located on the corners of Starkweather and Professor avenues.

Meowy Christmas and Happy Paw-lidays! We hope you're all having a wonderful time with friends and family! We're happy to introduce a few of the kitties that we hope will go home to loving families soon too: Pretty Prince, Damien, Blue, Kirby, Kit Kate, and Trish Panda! pic.twitter.com/OWrtzFr4Wa — affoGATO Cat Café (@affoGATOcatcafe) December 26, 2018