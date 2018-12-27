Cleveland is Getting a Cat Cafe
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 27, 2018 @ 7:24 AM

You know all those pictures and videos we see of cat cafes around the world? It always fills me with jealousy the places that get cool hang outs like that. Until now! Cleveland is getting their first cat cafe! Affogato Cat Cafe is set to open on January 2nd in Tremont! The cafe is located on the corners of Starkweather and Professor avenues.

