Cleveland Man Fulfills Promise to Bring Llama to His Sister’s Wedding
The whole thing started 5 years ago when Riva and her brother, Mendl, were driving in the car and Riva was talking about her wedding and making plans, even though she wasn’t dating anyone at that time. Mendl was tired of the conversation so he ‘If you make me come tot hsi wedding, I’m going to bring a llama with me’. He said it was just he first thing that popped into his head.
Now, 5 years later, Riva was getting married and Mendl made good on his promise! Not only did he have a llama come to the wedding (it stayed outside during the ceremony) but he had a custom tuxedo made for it! Then he had 2 inflatable llamas at the bride and groom’s places at the head table!
Riva says Mendl is graduating from college soon and that she is definitely planning her revenge!