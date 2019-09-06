Cleveland Mayor’s Grandson Incarcerated

CLEVELAND (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail confirmed that the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was incarcerated following an indictment on several charges including felonious assault and abduction.
22 year old Frank Q. Jackson turned himself in around 10 p.m. last night. A grand jury indicted Jackson on one count of felonious assault, one count of abduction and two counts of failure to comply on Wednesday. The charges relate to an alleged attack on Jackson’s girlfriend back in June. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.