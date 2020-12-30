Cleveland Organization With Solution to High Canton, Stark Child Poverty Stats
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Child poverty in Canton and Stark County is an issue that has gained nationwide notoriety.
The city had a child poverty rate of 56.9-percent in 2019, second only to Daytona Beach Florida.
And an earlier study showed 9000 poor children in areas of Stark County outside of Canton.
Now the Cleveland-based Center for Community Solutions is working with the United Way of Greater Stark County and the Stark Community Foundation to make this a primary issue for non-profit organizations, with the idea of getting the organizations to work together so there’s no duplication of effort.
The Stark Community Foundation is also providing possible grant funding for such efforts.