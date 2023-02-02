The recent closing of the Melt restaurant in Belden Village left some people in the Canton area shocked. The restaurant is a Cleveland, Ohio staple and started it’s run in Canton white hot. Fans of the brand can still get their kick at some of their other locations, but this Cleveland based business is done in Canton and Stark County. Realizing I’d now have to head north to get it had me thinking about other Cleveland restaurant chains not in Canton.

Dave’s Cosmic Subs

Featuring bread baked through out the day and fresh, high quality deli meats, chicken, tuna and more, Dave’s Cosmic Subs are flavorful and unique. The vibes of the stores are inspired by the 1960’s counter culture and according to their website, Dave intended to make the Woodstock of the sub world when he opened. The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs is still open in Chagrin Falls and they now have stores across Northeast Ohio, the Columbus area, Vermont, Atlanta and LA. The closest location to Stark County is in Fairlawn.

Barrio

Known as the Heart of the Neighborhood, Barrio has been in the Cleveland area since 2012. Their first restaurant is still selling tacos in Tremont. Innovative recipes and premier ingredients are elements of their food and drinks and their customer service has helped establish them as a brand. Along with locations in Ohio, Barrio can also be found in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. If you’re trying to go from Canton, the closest location is in Kent.

Mr. Chicken

Since 1968, Mr. Chicken has been serving the Cleveland area hot, crisp chicken that goes from farm to restaurant in 48 hours. Along with Mr. Chicken’s scratch made sides, their buttery biscuits accompany the chicken, making a classic pairing. Mr. Chicken has six locations and the closest one to Canton is in Twinsburg.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

We are really classing the joint up with the inclusion of Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. Founded in Beachwood, Hyde Park has grown to 11 establishments. With locations in Columbus, downtown Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, Daytona Beach and more, every Hyde Park serves aged USDA prime beef. Hyde Park’s original location in Beachwood is the closest to Canton. Although Hyde Park is another Cleveland restaurant chain not in Canton, you might want to make the drive.

Beckham’s B&M BBQ

With 2 locations, Beckham’s B&M Bar-B-Que has been serving southern BBQ in Cleveland since 1958. Known for their ribs and seafood, Beckham’s is family owned and operated. Originally located at East 79th and Hough, Beckham’s is now in North Randall and Oakwood. Another one of the Cleveland restaurant chains not in Canton, the closest location is the Oakwood Village location.

