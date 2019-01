If you’re a lover of donuts just as much as myself, then I have great news for both of us.

Cleveland is bringing back it’s “Donut Fest”!

Happening at Red Space Events downtown Cleveland on Saturday, February 9, tickets have gone on sale Friday. With $35 for general admission, VIP tickets come with the chance to taste donuts from each vendor, three coffees and an exclusive mug.

With the chance to try over ten different types of donuts, VIP is certainly worth the treat!

Ticket details HERE…