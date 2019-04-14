Cleveland’s First Pickle Festival!
By Anastasia Otto
Apr 14, 2019 @ 12:24 PM

Pickle lovers of Ohio, unite!

Cleveland is hosting their first ever Pickle Festival this summer. The festivities will take place on August 24th, at the North Coast Harbor on the East 9th Street Pier from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will have pickle-themed foods, drinks and my personal favorite, a pickle eating contest!

The best part, all proceeds will go toward the benefit of Cleveland Volunteers.

Whos signing up for the pickle eating contest with me?

 

