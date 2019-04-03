Cleveland’s ‘The Ghoul’ Has Passed Away By Kayleigh Kriss | Apr 3, 2019 @ 10:38 AM ‘The Ghoul’ started hosting his own TV show in 1971 on Channel 61. He had quite an audience and expanded his show for a short period to Detroit, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Los Angeles. But his home was Cleveland. Ron SweedThe Ghoul SHARE RELATED CONTENT Garfield Phones Have Been Washing Ashore in France for 30 Years Dust In Your House Can Cause You To Gain Weight Glacier Breaks Away and Tourists Have to Run Fashion Faux Pas Back in Style Game of Thrones Takes Over Bellagio Fountain At This Point Just Go On to the Next Hole