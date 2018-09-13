Click Here To Watch Live As Hurricane Florence Impacts The Carolina’s.

The latest from the WHBC local and Alpha Media national news desk. We’re watching Florence from multiple angles.

To watch live cams from WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina, Click on the links below.

Note: Cameras may go dark due to high wind gusts.

Surf City:

U.S.S. North Carolina Camera

Ocean Isle Beach Camera

Southport Camera

Elizabethtown Camera

Click Here to watch Livecams from WWAY-TV

Click Here to watch Livecams from Pier 14 Restaurant and Lounge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Live Cam From Apex, North Carolina



