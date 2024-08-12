Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Closing Ceremonies Highlights

August 12, 2024 12:41PM EDT
Snoop Dogg was the “Ambassador of Happy” during the games, so only fitting he pics up a mic to perform with Dr. Dre along with Red Hot Chili Peppers in Long Beach, Billie Eilish and H.E.R. singing the National Anthem.

Tom Cruise did a very Tom Cruise stunt with take the Olympic flag by motorcycle, jumping on a cargo plane, jumping out of the cargo plane and landing in L.A. to pass the flag. See his rappelling down from the top of the Olympic stadium HERE.

 

Did you watch the closing ceremonies?

