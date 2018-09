A strip club in Dayton, Ohio is in big trouble. Sharky’s Lounge lost it’s liquor license last week after police discovered they had been letting patrons pay for lap dances with food stamps! This undercover operation has been in the works since last year. Over five months, undercover cops have been able to pay for lap dances and illegal drugs using food stamps.

It sounds like the club will be allowed to stay open, but they can no longer serve alcohol.

Source: Dayton Daily News