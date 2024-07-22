Clutch your pearls elsewhere: Adam Lambert says sexy new EP ‘AFTERS’ is “entertaining, funny and inspiring”

Adam Lambert‘s just released AFTERS, an EP he describes as “house music that’s unapologetically queer and sex positive.” He says the vibe isn’t about any sort of deep emotion — it’s all about being “switched on and turned on.”

“I’m not in the therapist chair with this album,” Adam tells ABC Audio. “I’m more at a party in a pair of really fierce boots, with a tequila in my hand, giving my boyfriend a smooch and dancing. That’s what it’s supposed to capture.”

Most of the EP’s songs have pretty racy lyrics, but Adam says for once, he wasn’t concerned about it.

“In so many cases over the years, it’s been like, ‘Oh no, that’s too much … we have to edit that … let’s pull back with this one,’” Lambert says. “With this one, it was the opposite. It was like, ‘Well, it sounds great. That’s the message of the song. Let’s just say it. Who are we editing this for?’”

“I think that the real key to being satisfied by your own art is making sure that you’re following your own integrity. And with this one, I just did,” he continues. “Because I knew there would be people that would respond to it and find it entertaining, find it funny, find it inspiring. I knew that in my deepest core.”

So far, that’s been the reaction, minus a few who’ve taken offense. Adam says, “For every 100 [positive comments], there’s one or two pearl-clutchers.” But, as he points out. “I’ve never been one to be afraid of being polarizing.”

“Whenever I see somebody that’s a little … shocked or taken aback by it, I’m like, ‘Well, where have you been?’” he says. “This is nothing new in terms of how you get a reaction from people. This is how entertainment works!”

