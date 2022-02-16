      Weather Alert

Coachella Lifts all Restrictions To Attend

Feb 16, 2022 @ 8:30am

Good news in another giant step back into normal life!

Fans attending the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this April in Southern California won’t need to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results and NO MASKS! 

Coachella — which welcomed nearly 100,000 people each day in 2019 — also updated its “Health & Safety Rules” page to reflect the same information.

However, it did add that these rules “may change at any time” depending on local ordinances and changes.

Popular Posts
The Shamrock Shake Returns To McDonald’s
'Marry Me' creator Bobby Crosby reveals potential previous adaptions involved Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars
Adam Lambert opens up about his mental health: “I’ve definitely dealt with my share of anxiety”
Halsey gives first performance since giving birth, joining Machine Gun Kelly in pregame Super Bowl show
Zedd teases he might play “something that isn't released yet” at this Sunday's Super Bowl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On