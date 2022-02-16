Coachella Lifts all Restrictions To Attend
Good news in another giant step back into normal life!
Fans attending the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals this April in Southern California won’t need to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results and NO MASKS!
Coachella — which welcomed nearly 100,000 people each day in 2019 — also updated its “Health & Safety Rules” page to reflect the same information.
However, it did add that these rules “may change at any time” depending on local ordinances and changes.