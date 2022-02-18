      Weather Alert

Coca-Cola Releasing A New Flavor That Tastes Like… Space?

Feb 18, 2022 @ 7:27am

You’ve gotta hand it to the folks at Coca-Cola. Basing a flavor on something flavorless is pretty bold.

They’re debuting a new drink on Monday that’s supposed to taste like OUTER SPACE.

“Starlight” is the flavor that they say is “inspired by space” with “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”

It’s already out in select stores across the country.

