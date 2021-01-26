Coca-Cola With Coffee Is Now Available In Five Varieties Nationwide
The hybrid of coffee and coke has just been launched nationwide. Coca-Cola with Coffee is available in a few varieties including Vanilla, Dark Blend, Caramel, and Zero Sugar versions are available in Vanilla and Dark Blend only.
The drinks are all made with Brazilian coffee and include 69 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounce can and is branded “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee”. Will you be trying the new Coca-Cola With Coffee?