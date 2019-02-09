Coca-Cola’s New Flavor – Hit or Miss?

Can you imagine, it’s been 10 years since Coca-Cola released a new flavored soda! Coke has recently announced the release of their new flavor, Orange Vanilla.

I’m not one to judge before trying but…so many questions, right? What does it taste like? A creamsicle or just Coke and orange?

You can try for yourself starting Feb 25th, when it will be released to storewide shelves. If you’re watching your sugars, you can still enjoy the flavor in Coke Zero.

If you’re not up for trying it yourself, I’ll be sure to test it out myself and let you know!

Stay tuned…