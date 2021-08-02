      Weather Alert

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her and Ice-T’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel

Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:35pm

Coco Austin, Ice-T’s wife, has revealed she is still breastfeeding their 5 year old daughter, Chanel.

In a recent interview she said Chanel, still likes my boob. She said Chanel eats regular food and that Chanel mostly requires being breastfed at bedtime.

Coco said, it’s more like a snack every now and then and more of the bonding between mother and daughter. Chanel even weighed in saying, the boo boo makes me sleep. What do you think of breastfeeding at the age of 5?

