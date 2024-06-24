Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Coldplay announces livestream of headlining Glastonbury set

June 24, 2024 12:30PM EDT
Matt Jelonek/WireImage

Coldplay has announced a global livestream of their upcoming headlining set at England’s famed Glastonbury festival.

You can watch the performance Saturday starting at 4:45 p.m. ET via BBC.com. You’ll also be able to watch an archived stream for 10 days following the live premiere.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place June 26-30, and also features headliners Dua Lipa and SZA.

Coldplay, meanwhile, just premiered a new song, “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” It’s the lead single off their upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4.

