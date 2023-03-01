Coldplay screening ‘Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate’ concert film in theaters

Trafalgar Releasing

Coldplay has announced a new concert film titled Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate, which will screen in theaters worldwide on April 19 and 23.

Live at River Plate was filmed during Chris Martin and company’s 10-show run at the Buenos Aires stadium last October and November, which featured guest appearances by BTS member Jin and H.E.R. You may recall that one of the October concerts, which included the live debut of Jin’s solo single “The Astronaut,” streamed live in movie theaters.

A press release describes Live at River Plate as the “definitive director’s cut” of that October live broadcast, complete with “remixed/remastered sound and stunning visuals, captured using 30 cameras, racing drones and 360° filming techniques.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full list of participating theaters and all ticket info, visit ColdplayCinema.live.

